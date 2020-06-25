Irrational Revelation and Mutual Humiliation by Peripheral Vision

Toronto’s Peripheral Vision exemplifies the eclecticism of 21st century jazz. They are a jazz quartet to be sure, yet one can hear echoes of mid-period Soft Machine beneath the oblique melodic explorations of saxophonist Treer Hogg and the Wes Montgomery-descended guitar solos by Don Scott. They slide easily between the tropes of straight-ahead and fusion. All the while, bassist Michael Herring and drummer Nick Fraser set supple rhythms. Irrational Revelation Mutual Humiliation is a two-CD set, 14 tracks, all original.

