Israel has been a destination for Jews from many lands and the nation’s multiculturalism is explored by the acoustic guitar duo Isra-Alien. Oren Neiman’s roots are in jazz and Gilad Ben Zvi are in rock, but their music, while echoing those influences, becomes a sonic blender. Fiercely plucked folk rock segues easily into blistering flamenco, while the rhythms of traditional circle dances can twirl into classical guitar with a Near East flair. Some songs are original, but Isra-Alien’s sources are wide and include Eastern European klezmer and New York’s Yiddish theater.