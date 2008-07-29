Los Angeles basedmusician J.D. King is a man of few words on Myspace. But his recent releasespeaks for itself. King introduces himself with warm vocals, seamlesslyrics and plays pure acoustic guitar, harmonica and flute. And with six bandmates tossing around more than whistles, drums and mandolins, the listener isleft remembering King's name. "Blackberry Road," with its catchy hook and fiddles isthe strongest track; "Peppermint Dream" is a sweet banjo serenade and"Two Six Pack's A Day" peeks "deep inside the glass to forgetthe past." King is an artist on the rise and this dose of classic countryis surely destined to brighten up your summer more than the sunshine.