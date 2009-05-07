Jazz trombonist James LaGrone must be one happy guy. The Milwaukee musician's latest album as a combo leader brims with cheery vibes, with song titles that include "Always Look at the Good Side" and "Perpetual Optimism." Gathering together ace players such as guitarist Jack Grassel and Sam Belton on drums, LaGrone-who also handles occasional keyboards-leads his accomplices through major-key bop with forays into soaring soulfulness and occasional hints of Latin spice.

Apart from a closing vocal piece where Brenda Smith lays on some alto sweetness, LaGrone's explorations get lengthy and leave plenty of room for solos by most of his collaborators. Solid, sincere and at times boldly imaginative while steeped in his instrument's history, LaGrone's musical light should attract more attention as these jams circulate among jazz lovers.