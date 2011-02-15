When it comes to the effects of war on soldiers, it’s not difficult to find material, musical renditions included. But Milwaukee folkie Jason Moon's third solo album is an especially poignant reflection on the subject because he lived through it. Through 13 tracks, he muses upon everything from the time before his deployment to Iraq to post-traumatic stress disorder.

If the lyrics are truly autobiographical, Moon had to go through much despair and alcohol before being able to return to songwriting, the retreat from which had been a symptom of his PTSD. Between the points of departure and conclusion for this song cycle, Moon covers most every feeling one might expect of a young husband and father sent off to an overseas conflict. Textures including bluegrass sprightliness, alt-Americana mournfulness and rage make for a consistently compelling listen. It's a concept album chronicling one man's story of trouble and redemption in a raw, melodic package.