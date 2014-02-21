Jasper Rude: Let Me In

For un-ironic,classic-styled hard rock, with no winks or nods to more modern sounds, not eventhe metal that would spring forth from it, turn to Milwaukee’s Jasper Rude, whoconjure the specters of Mountain, Grand Funk Railroad, et al. Throughout the 12 tracks on their latest offering, theytoss the occasional bone to the sophistication that would mark laterdevelopments of what was once known as album-oriented rock, but they’re attheir best when unleashing their heaviosity at full throttle. A stronger vocalpresence could go a long way in selling all their angst, as could amastering job that packs the sonic punch that would better fit the whallopthey must intend to impart. Should they get over those hurdles, they may notonly be rude, but dangerous besides.