Jean-Michel Bernard: Jean-Michel Bernard Plays Lalo Schifrin (Varèse Sarabande)

Argentine-born pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin wrote scores for nearly 100 movies and TV shows. He was also an accomplished jazz player and the influence of that music is audible in his themes for “Mannix” and “Mission: Impossible.” It’s no stretch to conceive an album of Schifrin interpreted by a jazz combo such as the one led by French pianist Jean-Michel Bernard. On Plays Lalo Schifrin, familiar and less familiar music by the composer is executed with a cool hand and a supple rhythmic sensibility. Schifrin even pops in to duet with Bernard on three numbers.