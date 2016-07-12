The Jelly Jam: Profit

Three members of King’s X have been busy with other projects. Vocalist/bassist dUg Pinnick formed KXM and drummer Jerry Gaskill released his second solo record. Meanwhile, vocalist/guitarist Ty Tabor regrouped with Dream Theater bassist John Myung and Winger/Dixie Dregs drummer Rod Morgenstein and jumped back into The Jelly Jam after a five-year break. The band’s fourth album, Profit , allows elements of each member’s main bands to ooze in and out of vivid, melodic and intense-but-never-heavy songs. Although intended to be a concept album about a character known as “The Prophet,” whose narrative arc is similar to that of Jesus Christ, each cut also individually stands on its own. And Tabor’s voice still sounds like John Lennon and Paul McCartney harmonizing together.