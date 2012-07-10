Jessica Jones/Mark Taylor Quartet

<span>One can't help but hear tenor saxophonist Jessica Jones and French horn player Mark Taylor and think of the emotional restraint of Dave Brubeck circa 1959, reaching out toward the harsher tonalities of the '60s avant-garde but without losing their cool. Recorded at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage club, <em>Live at the Freight</em> is chamber jazz drawn together from an intuitive rhythm section, an imaginative front line, strong compositional sense and a bag of stated influences that include Wayne Shorter, Gerry Mulligan and Ornette Coleman.</span>