Jimi Hendrix: Both Sides of the Sky (Experience Hendrix/Legacy)

Although he only released four albums during his lifetime, Jimi Hendrix spent many hours in the studio and left behind a mountain of unreleased recordings. On some of the posthumous albums culled from the archives, backing tracks were erased and other alterations were made. Both Sides of the Sky is the latest in a series of releases that seek to present the material as Hendrix left it, albeit mastered for maximum sonic quality. It contains 13 tracks recorded from 1968 through 1970, featuring the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Band of Gypsys and guest stars such as Stephen Stills who wrote and sang lead on a couple of numbers. All tracks feature Hendrix’s incendiary guitar playing and are punchy, to-the-point rock songs steeped in the blues.