Folk music might bebest appreciated when one mingles among other folks. Veteran Milwaukee folkie Jym Mooney proves that pointon this collection of concert recordings from 1981 to 2009. Whether at TheCoffee House, on Wisconsin Public Radio's “SimplyFolk” or entertaining at a festival in Shawano, Mooney's amiableways connect with the folks in the audience. The broad, goofy wit of his funnynumbers may make the easiest connection, but Live testifies to his array of strengths. He can ply his genre'stradition of singing mini-travelogues or deliver an unexpectedly poignant 9/11memory with suitable sensitivity. Had he a mind to promote them to Nashville,some of Mooney's love songs could even pass muster amid commercial countrymusic's glitz. If this album testifies to his heart, though, one could rightlyassume that Mooney is OK with the troubadour path he has traveled for more than30 years now.



