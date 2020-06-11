Kari van der Kloot 'The Architects'

Kari van der Kloot is marketed as a jazz singer but funny, she sometimes sounds like Joni Mitchell circa 1972, when the singer-songwriter was filed under rock. Ugh, categories! Like Mitchell, she is U.S. based but Canadian born. On The Architects, she draws from the talents of an ensemble of New York jazz musicians with violinist Lisanne Tremblay adding distinct flair. Kloot’s ethereal voice hovers above a collection of 10 meaningful, thoughtful original songs that ponder life and refuse easy answers.