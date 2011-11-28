Although her videos were popular in the '80s, Kate Bush never grew beyond cult status in the United States. Yet her example inspired the next generation of venturesome women in rock—Tori Amos and Björk are among those who looked to her as a model. Of course, the word “rock” becomes soft and elastic when stretched to fit Bush's moody, piano-based, genre-escaping music. The British singer and songwriter's new CD is a song cycle whose soft strokes on the keys and reverberant silences between notes suggest snowfall—maybe even a snowbound night with interesting company and meditative thoughts. Bush keeps company on 50 Words with Elton John and Stephen Fry, who lend guest vocals.