“Keep Moving On” by Taiyamo Denku feat. Choclair

Taiyamo Denku has been kicking around Milwaukee hip-hop for a couple decades, and he rings in 2020 with what might best be called a resigned call to positivity. Over what sounds like an East Coast ’90s hardcore track spiked with strategic xylophone plonks, “Keep Moving On” finds Denku rapping about not giving inordinate time to wondering why life can be so difficult, but he still wonders why peace, love and happiness can be so elusive.

Canadian veteran M.C. Choclair guests with a verse tough enough to match Denku’s flow. Whether or not his shots in the accompanying video originate from his native Toronto, Denku definitely lip-synced his lines around the downtown of his hometown. Both rhymers keep their couplets clean enough to only require minimal editing for radio play. “Moving” presents a local-scene stalwart offering what he can to help his listeners remain hopeful while remaining true to his muse.