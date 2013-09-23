I Know You Well Miss Clara | Chapter One (MoonJune Records)

×

Indonesia was probably at the edge of the map for many of jazz-rock’s ’60s pioneers, but the influence of bands such as Soft Machine and Mahavishnu Orchestra eventually found its way to a young band from the island nation, I Know You Well Miss Clara. On Chapter One , the tinkling harmonics of Indonesia’s traditional gamelan music fuse with the dynamics of modern jazz played with rock energy. Guitarist Reza Ryan plays scorching leads and the rhythm section keeps apace with the music’s complex yet forceful drive.