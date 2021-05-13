Latest Record Project Volume 1 by Van Morrison (Exile/BMG)

Van Morrison’s status in the music world is set in stone as a legend who owes us nothing more. Fortunately, the 75-year-old performer still wants to write, sing and perform, releasing no less than 15 albums this century. On his latest, Morrison’s voice has not lost anything as he performed with a tight-as-ever band on two hours of music, 28 tracks altogether. Many of the songs on Latest Record Project sound like they could have come any of the previous six decades of his career. “Where Have all the Rebels Gone” and “Only a Song” could have been on Moondance. “Love Should Come with a Warning” is among his best love songs and “Why Are You on Facebook” is a good reminder to get out to hear live music and meet people in person again. From Them in the ‘60s through a growing catalog of solo albums, Morrison has given us a historical amount of music. Latest Record Project will only add to his legacy.