Latkes Con Salsa: A Latin Jazz Hanukkah by Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes

'Latkes con Salsa' by Mitchell Shiner

The title Latkes Con Salsa may inspire chuckles upon first encounter. But it’s only to soften up potential listeners to just how serious— and seriously fun—Milwaukee percussionist Mitchell Shiner is about putting an unexpected spin on the Festival of Lights. It doesn't take long to realize how pliable traditional, minor key Hebraic melodies are when recast with instrumentation including, among other contributions, Shiner's vibraphone, Rick Aaron’s flute, Johnny Padilla’s alto sax, and Marija Temo’s flamenco-styled guitar.

Temo performs double duty, singing in Spanish as well on a song about the eight candles festooning a menorah. Shiner provides a bilingual vocal on his peppy arrangement of what may be the best-known song associated with Hanukah among non-Jews. And he extols the joy his clay toy dreidel brings with a giddiness to rival Louis Prima. Though Shiner enjoins an international cast of musicians to make his Latin jazz celebration happen, it's local Hebrew studies educator Jody Hirsch he enlists to give a spoken word coda about the historical origin of the celebration being feted on the preceding eight tracks.