Latrice McGlothin: It’s Me

Latrice McGlothin grew up in Milwaukee, daughter of an advertising executive at one of the city’s black-oriented radio stations. Since moving to California, she’s making a variation of the kind of music that could have taken up the airtime between the spots her dad would sell. It’s Me, her second CD, is rich with mature lyrical perspectives that could fit easily on adult R&B radio and—in its current commercial state—soul/gospel programming.

McGlothin’s measured alto brings to mind a less ecstatic Diana Ross. Reminiscences of a father in declining health, affection in various guises and the crime scene of love gone wrong number among her lyrical themes. Ironically, she’s at her sauciest on a bluesy number about remaining chaste before saying “I do.”

It’s Me goes a long way to showcase McGlothin as an interpreter of her own writing, but her next effort could benefit from having more of a live backing band, as on her first, primarily jazz album. Her voice is sumptuous enough that an abundance of programmed backing tracks inhibit her from the freedom that would best suit her. Still, it’s good getting to know McGlothin on It’s Me.