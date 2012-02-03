Launchpad 2011

Various Artists

by

Another year brings another&nbsp;Launchpad,&nbsp;Wisconsin's statewide battle-of-the-bands competition for high-school students. When&nbsp;<em>Launchpad</em> is good, it's a thrill to hear fledgling teen combos work out their muses. Last year's finalists come from&nbsp;an especially diverse musical stock, inhabiting rock (in and around the mainstream), punk and metal alongside lounge funk, aggressive Celtic folk&nbsp;and ska. Considering all of the electronic sounds on Top 40 radio nowadays, it's heartening, even quaint in a way, to hear teens take up guitars, basses, drums and other non-programmable instruments to make their own music.&nbsp; <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>