Led Zeppelin: How the West Was Won (Atlantic/Swan Song)

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s founding and reissues and repackagings will mark the calendar. One such is the three-CD How the West Was Won. Recorded in concert during their 1972 conquer America tour, the music sat in the vault until the band’s 25th anniversary and sees light again in a remastered version. Live, Led Zeppelin was a mega-decibel spectacle as they steamrolled through “Black Dog,” “Dazed and Confused” and—of all things—a 19-minute plus rendition of “Moby Dick.” They were also capable of laying back on “Over the Hills and Far Away” and “Going to California.”