Lillian Axe: One Night in the Temple (CME Records)

Most so-called hair bands—save heavy hitters like Bon Jovi and Mötely Crüe—have faded even more than that denim jacket you used to wear. Then there’s Lillian Axe. Although the Louisiana band enjoyed limited success via MTV hits like “Show A Little Love” and “Dream of a Lifetime,” Lillian Axe persevered through musical trends and multiple lineup changes (founding guitarist Steve Blaze is the only original member left) while releasing solid albums and expanding their sound.

On One Night in the Temple , Lillian Axe’s 12th album and first-ever acoustic performance, the band reinterprets many deep cuts and enhances its atmospheric, moody and melodic side. Recorded at Sound Landing Studios in Covington, La., in front of a “carefully selected” audience, this 2-CD/1-DVD set proves that good songs, regardless of when they were written or how they are performed, live on.