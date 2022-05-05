Live from Vienna 1967 by Dave Brubeck Trio (Brubeck Editions)

Live from Vienna 1967 by Dave Brubeck Trio

Do they sound a bit angry? Dave Brubeck’s combo took the stage in Vienna minus their saxophonist, Paul Desmond, a crucial element of their sound. Desmond had wandered off after Brubeck’s gig in Hamburg and missed the flight out. Angry? Well, Brubeck hits the keys hard on the opening number, “St. Louis Blues,” drummer Joe Morello slapped those sticks and bassist Eugene Wright even snuck a quote from “I’m Going to Wash that Man Right Out of My Hair” into his solo.

At their 1967 concert, finally released on CD, the temporarily diminished Brubeck Quartet expanded musically on all sides, filling the space left vacant by the missing Desmond. The usually cool combo was—if not angry, then let’s say assertive during a set that included “Swanee River” and “Take the A Train.”