Kalya Ramu has a diverse resume in rock and blues, but on Living in a Dream, the Toronto singer shows her jazz side. Ramu has a warm, endearing voice that brings across lyrics from the Great American Songbook—classics like “You Go to My Head” and “What’s New.” Her own numbers are indistinguishable from that era, albeit they don’t reach the insurmountable heights Lorenz Hart or George Gershwin’s best songs. Ramu is accompanied by a nimble combo that gets the 1940s jazz club sound down right.