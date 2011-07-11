With a rolling thunder of percussion and the woody timbre of acoustic instruments emerging from the infinity of electronica, Loga Ramin Torkian bridges the classical Persian tradition of his homeland with the present day in music at once ancient and modern. Born in Iran but based in Montreal, Torkian is the multi-instrumentalist at the core of Niyaz and other groups leading the music of the Near East into the 21st century. On Mehraab, Torkian collaborates with the esteemed Persian classical singer Khosro Ansari, whose remarkably agile and powerful voice lifts the veil between worlds.