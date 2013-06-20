Lord Mouse and the Kalypso Katz

×

The 17-piece Berlin-based band specializes in calypso, yet none of its members are from the Caribbean (a topic addressed on "White Boy Calypso"). Americans (including lead vocalist Lord Mouse himself) and Russians are part of the mix, so they're definitely not your grandpa's Harry Belafonte. Their intoxicating blend of cheery vocals and hypnotic rhythms conjures up visions of a calypso Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks. One track particularly worth mentioning is "Chunga Changa," which comes courtesy of Russian bassist General Confusion and is the theme song to a Soviet-era cartoon show. One can imagine the band's stage show, as their dance grooves are impossible to resist.