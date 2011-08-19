El Salvador's Los Hermanos Lovo were already veterans of their nation's musical culture before they fled a destructive civil war for the U.S. in the late '80s. On their new album the brothers keep alive a particular rural tradition called chanchona, a lively music powered by a big string bass with melodies led by a fiddle. The rhythms and overall feel are not much different than the accordion-driven music of northern Mexico, Texas and the Southwest. Los Hermanos Lovo play as if every song were heard at a joyful celebration and should appeal to fans of norteno, TexMex and the roots of Los Lobos.