Los Lobos is in abluesy mood on Tin Can Trust. Thelatest album by the Los Angeles band that reconnected rock ’n’ roll to itsLatin roots features two songs in that mode, the rollicking borderland polka of“Mujer Ingrata” and the deep South American groove of “Yo Canto,” but much of Tin Can’ssound draws from memories of ’70s blues rock. The guitar playingis expressive throughout and ignites into white-hot solos on many tracks. Asurprise for many of the band’s fans will be the leisurely, blues-accentedcover of the Grateful Dead’s “West L.A. Fadeaway.”



