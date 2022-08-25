'Lou Pomanti & Friends' By Lou Pomanti

Though not a household name in the U.S., Canada’s Lou Pomanti is a significant enough musical figure in his homeland to have had a Toronto street named for him. That kind of tribute was merited by Pomanti’s lengthy musical career encompassing arranging, composing, directing and keyboard contributions for a stylistic gamut of acts ranging from country to rock.

His collegiate training in jazz comes to the fore of his creativity on Lou Pomanti & Friends. The generous 14-track album touches on fusion, funk, swing and new age, among other elements, for an approach that culminates in accessible Boomer pop that goes down with class and ease. The most famous among Pomanti's friends to join the festivities is arguably his old Blood, Sweat & Tears bandmate, singer David Clayton Thomas, who joins former Rhinoceros front man John Finley on a bombastically fun take on a Mose Allison oldie.

Elsewhere, Pomanti engages Canadian soul and adult contemporary vocal talent on remakes of material by Laura Nyro, The Beatles and Gamble & Huff, among others. And though he gives ample time for prolific songwriter Robyn Block to debut as a singer, Pomanti also gives a bit of time to himself and family. In a pleasing tone reminiscent of a less flashy Michael Bublé, Pomanti sings a song of his own composition for his wife; and his son, Sam. It’s a tender way to conclude a generous, engaging project for which Pomanti would do well to follow up sooner than later.