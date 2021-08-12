Love, Sex and Depression by The Lonesome Troubadour (Rather Ripped Records)

by

On first listen you get the impression The Lonesome Troubadour would like to teach the world to sing. But in less than perfect harmony. In fact, this album opens with a sun-dappled, but ever so slightly warped take on “The Coca Cola Song.”

An unsolicited CD arrives in the mail with next to no information. Is the label, Rather Ripped Records, a clue, pointing back to the old mail order outlet for obscure LPs—or is that just a coincidence? This 11-song album is a collection of tunes stripped to the barest elements—vocal and spare nylon-strung acoustic guitar with sound effects. The stark chords only serve to magnify the unflinching feel.

This is not someone’s demos captured on an iPhone. It is a quality recording done at National Recording Studio. Jandek, the reclusive Texas folksinger comes to mind. A cover of Warren Zevon’s “Carmelita” features wailing sirens off in the distance. It is cinematic, like if Sam Peckinpah made a documentary.

The accompanying DVD provides few clues other than (presumably) the Troubadour himself performing, sometimes masked, on a bench in Bay View’s South Shore Park. The images and sound combine, in a decidedly lysergic bent. whatever the original intent might have been, this is one intriguing message in a bottle.