On the debut by Milwaukee's Luvahl, the tragic glamour of '70s Bowie converges with sprightly bluegrass and mournful Gypsy folk. They'd be perfectly at home on a bill with Devotchka or Gogol Bordello, but these former members of The Danglers and Fire on Your Sleeve also set themselves apart from ethno-punk bands. Luvahl sets its own pace by collaborating with local electronic music whiz Paul "Demix" Fuhr for a slice of industrialized dance rock that Front 242 or Laibach might kill to pack a disco with. An auspicious debut, this.