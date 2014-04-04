Machine Mass: Inti (MoonJune Records)

×

Machine Mass covers a lot of ground within the context of what’s still often called, for lack of a more familiar term, “avant-garde jazz.” Some tracks sparkle with East Indian influences, others wax funky or deliver an almost rock band drive. The trio features Dave Liebman (saxophone), Tony Bianco (drums) and Michel Delville (guitar), an estimable cast whose résumés include Miles Davis and Elvin Jones. Their hallmark is improvisation, whether sensitive or hard-edged, within a solid rhythmic pulse.