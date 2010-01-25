Melissa Czarnik with Eric Mire Band

×

Melissa Czarnikand Eric Mire are among East Side Milwaukee's more verbally dexterous rappers.Their sociopolitical M.C.-ing and the organic soul/jazz vibes on their lateststudio projects transfer well to a live setting in one of the city's favoritenoncommercial radio stations, WMSE. Saxophone, bass, guitar and a battery ofpercussion wend around Czarnik's often staccato flow. YouTube clips demonstratethat Czarnik and Mire's head-nodding, slinky combination of musical talent andadept rhyme spitting works masterfully in coffeehouse settings as well as moretraditional hip-hop stages. These four songs deliver that point as well. It’sthe next best thing to being there live.



