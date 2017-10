The old dream of fusing the European symphonic tradition with jazz finds new expression in Canto América. Acclaimed percussionist Michael Spiro and trombonist Wayne Wallace, working with La Orquesta Sinfonietta’s full complement of strings, brass and woodwinds, spin danceable Latin American jazz punctuated by hot solos riding on colorful Afro-Cuban rhythms. Dynamic arrangements carry the music beyond the traditional Cuban and Puerto Rican dance bands that are among the music’s roots.