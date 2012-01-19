<span></span><span>Although reggae fanned out from Jamaica decades ago, many performers from elsewhere have remained true to the Rastafarian faith that grounded the music as well as its easy, steady-on rhythm. Case in point: one of the most prolific reggae groups from outside Jamaica, Midnite, hailing from St. Croix in the American Virgin Islands. On <em>Kings Bell</em></span><span>, Midnite worked with Jamaican producer Andrew “Bassie” Campbell on a deep roots session with occasional nods to a poppier sound. The lyrics forcefully, and with tongue-twisting wordplay, catalog the abuses of a fallen world and extol a vision of Ras Tafari as the pole star in the darkness. You'd never guess Midnite come from U.S. territory without reading their biography.</span>