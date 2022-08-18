Misplaced Cars & Blackouts by The Grovelers

'Misplaced Cars and Blackouts' by the Grovelers

The Grovelers manage to bring the intensity of live performances to their latest album Misplaced Cars & Blackouts. The baker’s dozen tracks kick off with the high-octane jolt of “Heartbreak Love Machine,” nailing to the wall the rockabilly/garage/punk the group’s raison d'être.

Singer Skip (like their sonic brethren The Ramones, members of The Govelers leave you wondering what names are listed on their birth certificates) rides the group’s sound like a lazy cowgirl breaking wild horses. His manic presence moves from inspirations Lux Interior (The Cramps) to Chris D (The Flesh Eaters). The yang to Skip’s yin, bassist Lemonie Fresh’s vocal spots offer contrast without smoothing things out. Her spotlight tune, “Ahhh Hey!” rings like a beacon from the planet of the Go Go’s; name-checking local legends the Milverine, Dick Bacon and The Bronze Fonz. (Calling Chamber of Commerce, this might be the song Milwaukee is looking for.)

Throughout the album Graff’s guitar is the backbone of the sound, never letting up while never calling attention away from the songs, moving from tossed off Rockabilly riffs to NY Dolls R&B charged parts. On “Rock Bottom” his guitar solo fluidly moves between genres pushed by Dane’s drums.

Never fear. It’s not all serious as the veins threatening to pop in Skip’s neck. The humor is there, you just need to listen. “Hot Mess” walks the line of serious fun and “The Groveling Flamingo” resurrects the lost art of the ironic novelty tune, built on Brett Westphal’s lounging trumpet melody.

The Grovelers play the Vista King - Milwaukee Boat Line Cruise with Crazy Rocket Fuel on Friday August 19 and Strummerfest at Club Garibaldi on Saturday, August 20.