Moby's latest CD was conceived on tour in the early hours before sunrise. Destroyed is the sound of near silence, when the city and all its machines yawn and toss in half sleep. Sifting through the roots of his music, Moby has sculpted quiet pieces from the influence of early ambient music by Cluster and Eno; there are also echoes of early '80s techno pop, Low-era Bowie and the Kraftwerk of Trans Europe Express. Moby achieves the era's chilly yet humanly engaged synthesized sound, recording his moody album on vintage analog rather than digital gear.