Moira Smiley & VOCO: Laughter Out of Tears (Whim Records)

A feast of beautiful women’s voices is served in the latest release by Moira Smiley & VOCO. With the inspiration of polyphonic chorales such as the Bulgarian Women’s Choir, Smiley began as a Balkan song collector and has only widened her grasp. On Laughter Out of Tears , Smiley and company bring virtuosic vocals to traditional songs from Sweden and Appalachia as well as Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson and even Gillian Welch. A few originals complete the line-up, accompanied by sparsely brushed drums and stringed instruments.