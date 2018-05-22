Molly Tigre: Molly Tigre (Very Special Recordings)

Africa contains multitudes of music and tossing them together like salad isn’t necessarily a recipe for brilliance. Fortunately, Brooklyn’s Molly Tigre finds organic linkages between the South Sahara and East Africa on their self-titled debut album. The grooves are slinky, the percussion conjures dances around fire-lit campsites and the modes echo the Near East. With saxophone and bass as the lead instruments, Molly Tigre demonstrates a grounding in jazz as well as funky late 20th-century Ethiopian pop.