MonkeyJunk: Moon Turn Red (Stony Plain Recording)

Borrowing its name from a Son House quote, MonkeyJunk is a Canadian swamp-blues roots-rock trio that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still pushes genre boundaries. Melodic sparks, thick grooves and playful riffs dominate Moon Turn Red , with flashes of snazzy harmonica and Hammond organ. And look out for the unexpected gang vocals on “Love Attack.” Canadian guitarist David Wilcox plays guest guitar and sings on MonkeyJunk’s catchy cover of his own classic “Hot Hot Papa,” and female vocalists provide harmonies on the smoldering “Meet Me at Midnight” and the dramatic “Learn How to Love.” This is seasoned stuff with broad appeal.