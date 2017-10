×

San Francisco’s MWE explores the music of the Near East in tight, virtuosic ensemble playing. The band is fronted by alto saxophone, clarinet and zurna, a raucous-sounding double-reed traditionally used to call a community to gather. The tone is uncompromising—no sugar coating, electronic doodling or trip-hop rhythms to satisfy the “world music” market—and might appeal to devotees of avant-garde jazz for its bold harmonics.