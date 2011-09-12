On his latest CD, Come Together Move Apart, Milwaukee jazz guitarist Nat Janoff leads a studio ensemble to breezy yet cerebral effect. Janoff traded his metal/rock background in favor of more opportunities to improvise, and he gets his share amid some gently uplifting, intricately fingered melodies. He is, however, a generous leader, allowing wide berths for upright bassist Francois Moutin and pianist John Escreet to comment and build upon the motifs he establishes. Drummer Chris Carroll flows through the nine tracks, buoying his mates with suitable rhythmic variances without becoming obtrusive.