'New Life' by the Fabulous Luckett Brothers

Milwaukee produces plenty of the kind of soul gospel that finds its way onto adult R&B radio playlists and complements the slick atmospheres of many African American megachurches and mega-aspirant preachers and congregations. But the city also remains a haven for rootsier sacred singing heard in often humbler settings too.

With a recording history dating back at least a half-century, The Fabulous Luckett Brothers figure among the rootsiest quartets playing weekend programs at central city churches. New Life, at least the foursome’s seventh album (a complete discography remains elusive), presents seasoned siblings assured in their faith; they share musical encouragement with often biblically specific lyrics compatible with current trends in Southern soul and blues.

So, while the Lucketts aren’t firebrands of hard, shouting fervor, their gentler praise and testifying winsomely compares to ‘80s era Williams Brothers and Canton Spirituals. And Rance Allen, renowned for his way of gospelizing the occasional urban airplay hit, would approve of how the brothers trade out the sweet love of an earthly paramour with that of the Lord in their refashioning of a Marvin Gaye classic. New Life may not topple the latest flashy choir or sanctified diva but it’s good to know there’s still room for gospel with a vintage appeal that the Lucketts can render so ably.