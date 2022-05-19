New Roots (Factor/FMUA) by A&M Octet

A&M Octet 'New Roots'

Anyone looking to get an earful of a slew of up-and-comers in Toronto's seemingly bustling jazz scene need only direct their attention to trombonist Nick Adema's and saxophonist Alex Manoukas. The A&M Octet (also rendered as the Adema Manoukas Octet) bring the brass of the bandleaders’ chosen instruments to bear in original compositions and arrangements of classics. They find a sweetly captivating spot, bringing the unified heft of a big band to bop-informed melodic explorations.

Evan Dalling's trumpet, Brenon Parmar's alto and David Hodgson’s use of tenor and soprano saxes to buttress and alternate between Manoukas’ soprano horn receive roughly equal play within New Roots’ eight expansive selections (all eight players’ talent can't be confined to a workout under six minutes long). The oases of interplay between upright bassist Leighton Harrell, pianist Josh Smiley and drummer Keith Barstow provide percussive contrast, sometimes at unpredictable intervals. The set’s introductory track reprising a Dizzy Gillespie oldie makes for a forceful statement of purpose; and the two Thelonious Monk arrangements later in the album speak to the adaptability of his melodies as well as Adema’s and Manoukas’ knowing what works can showcase their ensemble. New Roots bodes well for further swinging blossoms to come.