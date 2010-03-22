Number 9 Hard

×

If emo is the emotionally effusive and tenderoffspring of hardcore punk, there should be a new word coined for Milwaukee's Number 9Hard. Call them “inebrio.” They're all about their booze. And screwing. And, ifthe graphics of this 15-song assault on all things tasteful indicate any truthabout them, junk food. They may use the circled anarchist “A” in their logo,but the extent of their personal politics stretches merely to grousing aboutdead-end jobs and nothing-to-do towns, or telling bothersome people to pissoff.

Like some types of blues, one can take N9H either asheirs to tradition or tired as the day is long. This quartet's infusion ofnimble ska makes them the scions of forebears such as Operation Ivy and Rancid.It also makes the profanity-laden blathering of these louts plenty catchy. Andif you don't like that, they'd probably tell you to piss off, too.



