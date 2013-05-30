×

The Romanian regime of Nicolae Ceausescu had its own ideas about music and apparently didn't care for the passionate Eastern (Gypsy?) sounds of torch singer Maria Tănase, a star before the Communist takeover. On Divine , Romanian expatriate Oana Cătălina Chiţu, singing now in Berlin as part of an emigre Balkan cabaret scene, works to revive Tănase's memory. Divine is a collection of songs from Tănase's repertoire, sung in the slow burning, minor key of desire to accompaniments that replicate the past or engage with it in contemporary terms.