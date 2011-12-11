Calling Occidental Gypsy's rendition of “Thriller” revelatory is a bit pretentious, but the acoustic Hot Club arrangement of Michael Jackson is a kick to hear. The originals on Over Here also testify to the enduring fascination with guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephan Grapelli, whose easy mix of European sophistication and American rhythm set an inspiring model in the 1930s. With the Latin tinge running through Occidental Gypsy—whose members hail from the U.S., the Czech Republic and Venezuela—the band often sounds like they could have roamed the night clubs of old Havana and Rio as well as the cafes of Paris.