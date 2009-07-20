Ocote Soul Sounds and Adrian Quesada

A collaboration between a unique set of talents in hip-hop, jazz and Afrobeat, Coconut Rock sounds like a great lost album by a hip Latin band, circa 1970. Think Sergio Mendes on a mild psychedelic trip, jamming with Mongo Santamaria and Tito Puente. The songs feature Afro-Caribbean rhythms, staccato horns, lilting melodies in deep tropical florescence, fuzz tone rock guitars set at conversational level and ghostly clavinet. The group's name derives from ocote, a kind of wood that catches fire easily. It's an apt description of Coconut Rock.