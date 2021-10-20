Image via Cellar Live On a Mountain by Shannon Gunn

Shannon Gunn shifted from being a classically trained pianist to jazz singing. Although a popular live act in her native Canada, she never became a recording artist. Now, only months after her death, comes the release of an album she recorded in 2002. Half of On a Mountain is original material but the other tracks display the breadth of her interests—Carla Bley, Cole Porter and Antonio Carlos Jobim are all represented, sung with lyrical sensitivity.