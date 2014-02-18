One Horse Towne: One Horse Towne

One Horse Towne is a new Milwaukee band with familiar hometown faces: vocalist-guitarist George Mireles played with The Screaming Lillies; bassist Tom T was integral to Those X-Cleavers and drummer Chris Lehman was with The Lackloves. On their self-titled CD, One Horse Towne veers between punk and Americana, crisscrossing the yellow lines between genres. “I Won’t Stick Around” is a snarky end-of-love, no-to-romance song set to a CCR beat and nudged along by a twangy guitar; “Drinking in the Dark” is “I Drink Alone” drained of blues and gone punk—and is catchy as hell. The classic country-rock show-stopper, “Dance Floor,” is a search for a good end to the night after closing time.

Blaine Schultz will join One Horse Towne for its CD release party, 9 p.m., Feb. 28 at Linnemann’s Riverwest Inn.