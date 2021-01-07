Out of the Dark by Joyann Parker

Americana is a vague, feeble label but it’ll do as a one-word description of Out of the Dark. Vocalist Joyann Parker began recording her second album a year ago—and a multiple-month pandemic interruption gave her time to reflect before finishing. Opening track “Gone So Long” draws from a deep blues with gospel undertones, while “Carry On” is blues-rock with a touch of ‘70s funk. Her songwriting, in collaboration with guitarist Mark Lemoine, reaches a melodic peak with the arresting pop-rock hooks of “What Did You Expect.” Parker sings each number with feeling and expression.